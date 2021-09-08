Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.22. Curis shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3,996 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Curis alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. Research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.