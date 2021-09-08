Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 8,878 Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

