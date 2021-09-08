Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,634.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 215,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

