Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of TX opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.