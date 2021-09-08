Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

