Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 3,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.