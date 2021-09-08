Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.

DADA opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.