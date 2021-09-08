Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

