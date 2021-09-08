Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,234 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 367,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.