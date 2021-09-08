Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 84,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,041,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.