Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 79.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 324,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

