Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $483.77 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

