Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.