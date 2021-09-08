Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

TSEM stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

