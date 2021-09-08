Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.7%

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 174,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.02 million and a PE ratio of -56.15.

About Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.