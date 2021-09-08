Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $332.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $304.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.01. 6,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a 52 week low of $193.10 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

