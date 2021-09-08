Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 1,053 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

