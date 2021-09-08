Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2,883.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 10.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Datadog by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,444,326 shares of company stock worth $184,744,882 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

