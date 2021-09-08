Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 531.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. 83,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,444,326 shares of company stock valued at $184,744,882. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.