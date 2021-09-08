DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,057.85

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,057.85 ($79.15) and traded as high as GBX 6,444 ($84.19). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,400 ($83.62), with a volume of 209,927 shares.

DCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,057.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,119.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

