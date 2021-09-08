Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.