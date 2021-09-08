Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $408.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.