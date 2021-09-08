DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,255 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $15,942,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.