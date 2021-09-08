DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,266 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 284.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ExlService were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 776.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $3,009,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $2,647,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

