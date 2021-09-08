DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

