DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 27,286 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

IRT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.