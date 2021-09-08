DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 6,743 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

