DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,967 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stepan were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

