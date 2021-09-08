DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,891 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 326,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

