DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 984 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

