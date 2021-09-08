Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

