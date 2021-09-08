Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €132.10 ($155.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.51. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €122.52 and its 200 day moving average is €116.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

