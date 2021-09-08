Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$150.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

