Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

