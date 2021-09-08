Dempze Nancy E Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. 202,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

