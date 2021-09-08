Dempze Nancy E Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dempze Nancy E cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,618. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

