Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.10. The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.47. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 150,391 shares.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

