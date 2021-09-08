Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DML. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -67.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,947. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $315,000 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

