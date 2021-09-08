DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

