DePay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,668.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002908 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $22,668.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

