Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 782.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

