Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $43,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $461.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.