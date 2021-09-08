Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,505,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

