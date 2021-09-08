Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Desire has a total market capitalization of $33,576.53 and approximately $35,595.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.03 or 0.07607277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.00 or 0.01432368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00390793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00586534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00560400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00334721 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.