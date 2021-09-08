Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.04 ($27.11).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

