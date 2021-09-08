Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Devon Energy by 3,660.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 46,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

