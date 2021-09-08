Dfyn Network Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00134156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00190053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.22 or 0.07243672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.57 or 0.99921804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.93 or 0.00731103 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 23,706,544 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

