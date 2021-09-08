Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 6,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Digi International has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digi International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

