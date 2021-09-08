Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $29,010.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.00449550 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

