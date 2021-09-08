DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

